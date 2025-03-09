Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.81 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

