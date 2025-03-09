Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 958.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,231,886.40. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.0 %

EXEL stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

