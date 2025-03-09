Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

