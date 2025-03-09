EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EYPT stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

