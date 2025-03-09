First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.43. The company has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

