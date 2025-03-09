Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

XRT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

