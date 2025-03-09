Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.