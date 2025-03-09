Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,001.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 515,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.28.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.