Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,001.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 515,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.