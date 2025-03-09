Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 355,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands



Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

