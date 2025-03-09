Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,199,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

