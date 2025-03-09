Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,755 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

XT opened at $60.94 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.