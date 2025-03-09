Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

