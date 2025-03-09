Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

EWY opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

