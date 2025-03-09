Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Reddit by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $2,466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,971 shares in the company, valued at $109,415,090.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,386 shares of company stock worth $66,673,388.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $134.14 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDDT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

