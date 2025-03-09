Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $111.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.32.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

