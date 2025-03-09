Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Trading 5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) were up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 109,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 795,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.59.

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.