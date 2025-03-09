Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

