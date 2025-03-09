Franklin Resources Inc Sells 9,704 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30.

NYSE EMO opened at $47.03 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

