Generate Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119,409 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.1% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

