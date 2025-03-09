GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $8.02 on Thursday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.