GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 195.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get GH Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHRS

GH Research Price Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. GH Research has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in GH Research by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.