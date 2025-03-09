Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.