Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,668 shares of company stock valued at $95,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

