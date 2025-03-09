Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.98 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,032,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

