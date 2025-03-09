Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. 52,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,633,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.