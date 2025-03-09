Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

NYSE HIMS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

