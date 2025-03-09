Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,540.75. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 85,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $2,653,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,566,875.86. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,011 shares of company stock valued at $36,892,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.