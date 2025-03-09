HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HIVE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 740,247 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 692,799 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,831,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 585,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 411,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

