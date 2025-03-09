Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 173.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $196.66 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $294.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.25. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

