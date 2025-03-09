Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 307,292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 381,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

