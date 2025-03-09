Hydrogen Stocks To Research – March 6th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Energy Transfer are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks represent shares in companies that operate within the hydrogen sector, including the production, storage, distribution, and utilization of hydrogen as an energy source. These stocks provide investors exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which is driven by efforts to transition to cleaner energy alternatives and decarbonize various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.23. 6,272,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932,644. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.25. 757,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,524. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.16.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 16,413,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.45.

