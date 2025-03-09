IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $430.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $449.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $562.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

