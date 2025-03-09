InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:INFU opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 66.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

