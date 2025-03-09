Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,665,215.25 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,665,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,628,294.75. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.3 %

Innoviva stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 226,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,029,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 370,795 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

