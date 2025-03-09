Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.