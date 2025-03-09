Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.