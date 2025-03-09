Insider Buying: WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Purchases 2,056 Shares of Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64.
Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$247.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$250.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$244.88. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$201.24 and a twelve month high of C$264.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.
WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).
