Insider Buying: WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Purchases 2,056 Shares of Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$247.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$250.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$244.88. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$201.24 and a twelve month high of C$264.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$284.85.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

