Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $415,344.90 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 59,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $415,344.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 588,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,978.02. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.35 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
