Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $415,344.90 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2025

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 59,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $415,344.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 588,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,978.02. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.35 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Scotiabank upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

