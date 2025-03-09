Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 218,295 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $3,390,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,613.62. The trade was a 13.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $3,895,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Creative Planning raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

