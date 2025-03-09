Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 8,068 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $178.72 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
