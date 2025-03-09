Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 8,068 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $178.72 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.