Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Sells C$474,571.87 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Al Pilato sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.62, for a total transaction of C$474,571.87.
Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
