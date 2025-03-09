Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Sells $555,292.38 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $555,292.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,739.58. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Raul Jr. Parra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 342,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 332,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

