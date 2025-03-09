Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Sells $555,292.38 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $555,292.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,739.58. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Raul Jr. Parra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31.
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $111.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Medical Systems
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.