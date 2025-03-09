Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 41,100 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,614,435.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
St. Joe Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:JOE opened at $47.20 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.30.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 163.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.