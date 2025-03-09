Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 41,100 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,614,435.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $47.20 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 163.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

