Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insmed Stock Down 0.2 %

Insmed stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,553.60. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,578.36. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

