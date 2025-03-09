Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

