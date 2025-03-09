Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $289.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $251.81 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day moving average of $252.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

