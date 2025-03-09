Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $170.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

