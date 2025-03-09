Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

