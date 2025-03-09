Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,114 shares of company stock worth $33,323,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

