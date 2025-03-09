iTeos Therapeutics’ (ITOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

