James David Clark Sells 7,513 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
